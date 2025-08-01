What is Kunji Finance (KNJ)

What is the project about? Kunji Finance is a decentralized platform that connects asset managers with liquidity providers; allowing those asset managers to leverage their skills with access to further capital while generating trading-based profit opportunities for capital providers. The asset management services can be based on discretionary investment theses that run long and short strategies created by asset managers on the platform, enabling the creation of "hedge funds" for retail investors without any regulatory ambiguity. The active portfolio management is made possible through a unique Synchronised Investment Strategy Orchestration (SISO) mechanism, which allows users to deposit any amount and exit at any time they wish as there is no lock-in or minimum investment required. What makes your project unique? Kunji Finance enables discretionary strategies in a non-custodial way History of your project. We have launched our beta for our early adopters. We will open the platform for public very soon. What’s next for your project? We have planned our IDO this month which will be followed by exchange listing. What can your token be used for? KNJ is the governance token

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kunji Finance (KNJ) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Kunji Finance (KNJ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kunji Finance (KNJ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KNJ token's extensive tokenomics now!