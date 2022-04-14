Kunji Finance (KNJ) Tokenomics

Kunji Finance (KNJ) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Kunji Finance (KNJ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Kunji Finance (KNJ) Information

What is the project about? Kunji Finance is a decentralized platform that connects asset managers with liquidity providers; allowing those asset managers to leverage their skills with access to further capital while generating trading-based profit opportunities for capital providers. The asset management services can be based on discretionary investment theses that run long and short strategies created by asset managers on the platform, enabling the creation of "hedge funds" for retail investors without any regulatory ambiguity. The active portfolio management is made possible through a unique Synchronised Investment Strategy Orchestration (SISO) mechanism, which allows users to deposit any amount and exit at any time they wish as there is no lock-in or minimum investment required.

What makes your project unique? Kunji Finance enables discretionary strategies in a non-custodial way

History of your project. We have launched our beta for our early adopters. We will open the platform for public very soon.

What’s next for your project? We have planned our IDO this month which will be followed by exchange listing.

What can your token be used for? KNJ is the governance token

Official Website:
https://www.kunji.finance
Whitepaper:
https://docs.kunji.finance/kunjifinance/whitepaper

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kunji Finance (KNJ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.19M
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 44.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.71M
All-Time High:
$ 0.650349
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01289265
Current Price:
$ 0.02713833
Kunji Finance (KNJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kunji Finance (KNJ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KNJ tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KNJ tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KNJ's tokenomics, explore KNJ token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.