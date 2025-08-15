Kura Price (KURA)
Kura (KURA) is currently trading at 1.28 USD with a market cap of $ 1.01M USD. KURA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KURA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KURA price information.
During today, the price change of Kura to USD was $ -0.104712377725298.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kura to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.104712377725298
|-7.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kura: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.27%
-7.56%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kura is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Sei Network for spot trading and liquidity provision across multiple AMM curves, with concentrated liquidity by default. Powered by an x(3,3) model, it offers flexible locking, liquid voting, and emissions based incentives. Holders can convert KURA to xKURA to participate in governance, direct emissions, and earn 100% of protocol rewards including trading fees, voting incentives, and PvP rebase rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Kura (KURA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KURA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KURA to VND
₫33,683.2
|1 KURA to AUD
A$1.9584
|1 KURA to GBP
￡0.9344
|1 KURA to EUR
€1.088
|1 KURA to USD
$1.28
|1 KURA to MYR
RM5.3888
|1 KURA to TRY
₺52.288
|1 KURA to JPY
¥188.16
|1 KURA to ARS
ARS$1,662.336
|1 KURA to RUB
₽102.08
|1 KURA to INR
₹112.2432
|1 KURA to IDR
Rp20,645.1584
|1 KURA to KRW
₩1,777.7664
|1 KURA to PHP
₱73.1008
|1 KURA to EGP
￡E.61.8112
|1 KURA to BRL
R$6.9248
|1 KURA to CAD
C$1.7664
|1 KURA to BDT
৳155.584
|1 KURA to NGN
₦1,963.1872
|1 KURA to UAH
₴53.12
|1 KURA to VES
Bs171.52
|1 KURA to CLP
$1,235.2
|1 KURA to PKR
Rs362.496
|1 KURA to KZT
₸689.28
|1 KURA to THB
฿41.4976
|1 KURA to TWD
NT$38.4384
|1 KURA to AED
د.إ4.6976
|1 KURA to CHF
Fr1.024
|1 KURA to HKD
HK$10.0352
|1 KURA to AMD
֏490.5984
|1 KURA to MAD
.د.م11.52
|1 KURA to MXN
$24.0384
|1 KURA to PLN
zł4.672
|1 KURA to RON
лв5.5552
|1 KURA to SEK
kr12.2496
|1 KURA to BGN
лв2.1376
|1 KURA to HUF
Ft434.1888
|1 KURA to CZK
Kč26.8928
|1 KURA to KWD
د.ك0.3904
|1 KURA to ILS
₪4.3264