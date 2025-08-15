More About K33

Kura Liquid Staking Token Logo

Kura Liquid Staking Token Price (K33)

Unlisted

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Live Price Chart

-9.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Today

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) is currently trading at 0.673609 USD with a market cap of $ 22.50K USD. K33 to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kura Liquid Staking Token Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-9.40%
Kura Liquid Staking Token 24-hour price change
33.40K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the K33 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate K33 price information.

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Kura Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ -0.0698960440738051.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kura Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kura Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kura Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0698960440738051-9.40%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Kura Liquid Staking Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+1.28%

-9.40%

--

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33)

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) lets users participate in governance and earn protocol fees without locking tokens, representing the staked amount of a cryptocurrency on a Proof of Stake blockchain. Built on the Sei Network, Kura is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for spot trading and liquidity provision across multiple AMM curves with concentrated liquidity by default. Powered by an x(3,3) model, it offers flexible locking, liquid voting, and emissions-based incentives, allowing holders to convert KURA to xKURA to participate in governance, direct emissions, and earn 100% of protocol rewards including trading fees, voting incentives, and PvP rebase rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Resource

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about K33 token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

