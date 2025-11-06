KURUMI (KU-CHAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00525142$ 0.00525142 $ 0.00525142 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.32% Price Change (1D) -7.58% Price Change (7D) -72.41% Price Change (7D) -72.41%

KURUMI (KU-CHAN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, KU-CHAN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KU-CHAN's all-time high price is $ 0.00525142, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, KU-CHAN has changed by +1.32% over the past hour, -7.58% over 24 hours, and -72.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KURUMI (KU-CHAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.51K$ 19.51K $ 19.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.51K$ 19.51K $ 19.51K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KURUMI is $ 19.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KU-CHAN is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.51K.