$KUUSOU is a Solana-based community coin that began as a meme but has quickly evolved into a broader brand. It represents a movement built around a halo-wearing cloud mascot and a dedicated community known as Cloud Gang. Beyond simple token trading, $KUUSOU integrates anime-inspired art, and plans for physical merchandise like plush toys. The project actively emphasizes creativity, charity, and long-term brand growth—positioning itself as more than just another meme coin. By combining digital culture, anime aesthetics, and community-driven initiatives, $KUUSOU aims to become a recognizable brand that resonates with both crypto enthusiasts and mainstream audiences.

Kuusou (KUUSOU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kuusou (KUUSOU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kuusou (KUUSOU) How much is Kuusou (KUUSOU) worth today? The live KUUSOU price in USD is 0.00014289 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KUUSOU to USD price? $ 0.00014289 . Check out The current price of KUUSOU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Kuusou? The market cap for KUUSOU is $ 141.85K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KUUSOU? The circulating supply of KUUSOU is 992.79M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KUUSOU? KUUSOU achieved an ATH price of 0.00013605 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KUUSOU? KUUSOU saw an ATL price of 0.00004466 USD . What is the trading volume of KUUSOU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KUUSOU is -- USD . Will KUUSOU go higher this year? KUUSOU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KUUSOU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

