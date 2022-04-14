Kuusou (KUUSOU) Tokenomics
$KUUSOU is a Solana-based community coin that began as a meme but has quickly evolved into a broader brand. It represents a movement built around a halo-wearing cloud mascot and a dedicated community known as Cloud Gang. Beyond simple token trading, $KUUSOU integrates anime-inspired art, and plans for physical merchandise like plush toys. The project actively emphasizes creativity, charity, and long-term brand growth—positioning itself as more than just another meme coin.
By combining digital culture, anime aesthetics, and community-driven initiatives, $KUUSOU aims to become a recognizable brand that resonates with both crypto enthusiasts and mainstream audiences.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kuusou (KUUSOU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KUUSOU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KUUSOU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
