Kylacoin (KCN) Information

What is Kylacoin Kylacoin is a layer 1 blockchain ecosystem with a store of value that promotes scalability and interoperability.

What makes Kylacoin unique? Kylacoin promotes scalability and interoperability with a block time of 60 seconds, guaranteeing transactions, and the most secure hash algorithm, SHA3d. Kylacoin was started with a fair launch, no premine, and no ICO.

History of your project. The development of Kylacoin started in December 2021, and the chain started working on February 5, 2022. Right after that, we announced the project on Bitcointalk.

What’s next for your project? We're going to develop lite wallets for mobile and other platforms, and we're going to develop a token system on the chain with the help of a strong scripting language.