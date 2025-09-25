Kylie (KYLIE) Price Information (USD)

Kylie (KYLIE) real-time price is $0.00011698. Over the past 24 hours, KYLIE traded between a low of $ 0.00010081 and a high of $ 0.00014534, showing active market volatility. KYLIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00020792, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00010081.

In terms of short-term performance, KYLIE has changed by +0.76% over the past hour, -0.26% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kylie (KYLIE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Kylie is $ 116.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KYLIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.99K.