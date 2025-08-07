What is KYVE Network (KYVE)

KYVE, the Web3 data lake solution, is a protocol that enables data providers to standardize, validate, and permanently store blockchain data streams. By leveraging permanent data storage solutions like Arweave, KYVE’s Cosmos SDK chain creates permanent backups and ensures the scalability, immutability, and availability of these resources over time. KYVE’s network is powered by decentralized uploaders and validators funded by $KYVE tokens and aims to operate as a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) in the near future. This past year KYVE has gained major support, currently backed by top VCs, including Hypersphere Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Mechanism Capital, CMS Holdings, and blockchains such as Arweave, Avalanche, Solana, Interchain, and NEAR.

KYVE Network (KYVE) Resource Official Website

KYVE Network (KYVE) Tokenomics

