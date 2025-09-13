What is L2 Token (L2T)

L2T (L2 Token) is the reward token for the zkBTC eco-system. All the bridge fee is collected and managed in a smart contract called Fee Pool, which is evenly shared among all L2T holders. Users may claim zkBTC from Fee Pool with L2T. The zkBTC/L2T ratios within Fee Pool is expected to rise over time as long as users keep bridging.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

L2 Token (L2T) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

L2 Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will L2 Token (L2T) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your L2 Token (L2T) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for L2 Token.

Check the L2 Token price prediction now!

L2T to Local Currencies

Try Converter

L2 Token (L2T) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of L2 Token (L2T) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about L2T token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About L2 Token (L2T) How much is L2 Token (L2T) worth today? The live L2T price in USD is 0.07809 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current L2T to USD price? $ 0.07809 . Check out The current price of L2T to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of L2 Token? The market cap for L2T is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of L2T? The circulating supply of L2T is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of L2T? L2T achieved an ATH price of 0.104024 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of L2T? L2T saw an ATL price of 0.077423 USD . What is the trading volume of L2T? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for L2T is -- USD . Will L2T go higher this year? L2T might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out L2T price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

L2 Token (L2T) Important Industry Updates