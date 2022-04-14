L2 Token (L2T) Tokenomics Discover key insights into L2 Token (L2T), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

L2 Token (L2T) Information L2T (L2 Token) is the reward token for the zkBTC eco-system. All the bridge fee is collected and managed in a smart contract called Fee Pool, which is evenly shared among all L2T holders. Users may claim zkBTC from Fee Pool with L2T. The zkBTC/L2T ratios within Fee Pool is expected to rise over time as long as users keep bridging. Official Website: https://www.zkbtc.money/ Whitepaper: https://lightec.gitbook.io/lightecxyz/ Buy L2T Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 84.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.60M
All-Time High: $ 0.104024
All-Time Low: $ 0.077423
Current Price: $ 0.078629

L2 Token (L2T) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of L2 Token (L2T) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of L2T tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many L2T tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand L2T's tokenomics, explore L2T token's live price!

