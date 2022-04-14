LABS (LABS) Information

Nethara Labs is building the core economic infrastructure for AI agents that gather real-time data, act independently, and transact directly on-chain. While today’s AI models can generate content and analyze data, agents remain economically isolated: they can think, but they cannot transact. Nethara solves this by enabling agent-level autonomy; where agents earn, coordinate, and contribute value without human intervention.

Our flagship product, Verus, allows anyone to deploy autonomous agents in under a minute; no servers, code, or maintenance required. These agents gather real-time intelligence and earn LABS, the native token that powers identity, staking, and transactions across the agent economy.

https://netharalabs.com

