Nethara Labs is building the core economic infrastructure for AI agents that gather real-time data, act independently, and transact directly on-chain. While today’s AI models can generate content and analyze data, agents remain economically isolated: they can think, but they cannot transact. Nethara solves this by enabling agent-level autonomy; where agents earn, coordinate, and contribute value without human intervention.
Our flagship product, Verus, allows anyone to deploy autonomous agents in under a minute; no servers, code, or maintenance required. These agents gather real-time intelligence and earn LABS, the native token that powers identity, staking, and transactions across the agent economy.
https://netharalabs.com
https://www.netharalabs.com/
LABS (LABS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LABS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LABS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.