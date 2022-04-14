Lair (LAIR) Information

Lair Finance is a crosschain restaking platform, connecting different ecosystems via Layerzero OFT and Lair's unique staking rewards distribution system. Lair started from Kaia chain and is expanding to prominent layer 1 EVM compatible blockchains like Berachain, Story, Injective, and Somnia.

Lair's first restaking product integrates 3M+ web2 users on LINE messenger with Kaia chain via collaboration with the top LINE games. Lair services its own mini game on LINE dApp portal which has 1M+ users.