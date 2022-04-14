Lambda Markets (LMDA) Tokenomics
Lambda Markets (LMDA) Information
LMDA token holders are able to:
- Access Lambda 2.0: purchase LMDA tokens to activate platform subscriptions and features
- Earn rewards: lock LMDA tokens to earn tiered discounts on platform features and subscriptions. Refer friends + family to receive generous rebates.
- Accrue value: naturally accrue value as the number of platform users grow via our deflationary token market.
- Pay trading fees: LMDA tokens are the ‘gas’ fee for the Lambda 2.0 trade engine further increasing the token’s value.
Lambda Markets (LMDA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lambda Markets (LMDA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LMDA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LMDA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
