Lambda Markets (LMDA) Information LMDA token holders are able to: Access Lambda 2.0: purchase LMDA tokens to activate platform subscriptions and features

Earn rewards: lock LMDA tokens to earn tiered discounts on platform features and subscriptions. Refer friends + family to receive generous rebates.

Accrue value: naturally accrue value as the number of platform users grow via our deflationary token market.

Pay trading fees: LMDA tokens are the 'gas' fee for the Lambda 2.0 trade engine further increasing the token's value. Official Website: https://launch.lambda.markets

Lambda Markets (LMDA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lambda Markets (LMDA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 465.41K All-Time High: $ 0.740094 All-Time Low: $ 0.00226177 Current Price: $ 0.00465413

Lambda Markets (LMDA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lambda Markets (LMDA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LMDA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LMDA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

