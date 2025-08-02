What is Lampapuy (LPP)

Lampapuy - the First Community owned Project Lampapuy is the way to express humor, creativity, and social commentary through $LPP Mission: Lampapuy, on a mission to become the Solana community's beacon, is embarking on a grand journey to becoming the ONE and ONLY Solana Community Coin. Vision: We envision Lampapuy as a community project where we make $LPP a Utility and Governance Coin. We plan to either build new projects from scratch or acquire failed projects and relaunch them as part of the Lampapuy Ecosystem. This includes DEX, NFT Marketplace, Domain Name Service, Staking, Launchpad, Gaming, and more.

Lampapuy (LPP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Lampapuy (LPP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lampapuy (LPP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LPP token's extensive tokenomics now!