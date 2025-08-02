What is Land Of Heroes (LOH)

Token $LOH aims to build a more robust gaming environment in King of legends ecosystem, the first 3D gamefi integrated with blockchain, where players may not only enjoy the game but also make the most of their resources. In addition to creating a robust ecosystem, this also fosters a fair and competitive atmosphere where all participants are encouraged and rewarded for their efforts.

Land Of Heroes (LOH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Land Of Heroes (LOH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOH token's extensive tokenomics now!