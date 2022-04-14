Landtorn Shard (SHARD) Tokenomics
Landtorn Shard (SHARD) Information
$SHARD is the in-game currency for landtorn's LORAK game. Landtorn is part of the base ecosystem as per the base website (under gaming): https://base.org/ecosystem.
Lorak is an experimental on-chain idle game built using the erc-6551 standard, testing the limits of Token Bound accounts or, in simpler terms, testing the feasibility of managing hundreds of NFTs inside of a Character NFT with a built-in ruleset, which deepens the gameplay, while providing a full on-chain experience. Lorak is the meta-game for the TORN ecosystem, it will evolve over multiple Cataclysms. The idea is that all participation will lead to the future launch of the LandTorn platform. The game is set in a classic medieval fantasy setting with a heavy emphasis on Lore. Gods of Death rule these Lands and death plays a large part in the games system. Players go through Dungeons and try to extract valuable items, that carry $SHARDS, and Mythics, sthat allow them to mint a TornLord.
Landtorn Shard (SHARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Landtorn Shard (SHARD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Landtorn Shard (SHARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Landtorn Shard (SHARD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHARD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHARD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
