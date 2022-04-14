LanLan Cat (LANLAN) Information

The OG Cat Meme from Taiwan.

Lan Lan Cat is the most pompous and narcissistic feline in Web3. If he befriends you, just know that, in the end, you'll be the one serving him—just like the rest of humanity already does.

ORIGIN Meet Lan Lan Cat, the viral cat out of Taiwan! Created and written by the legendary Mochi Dad. A Taiwanese creator with a knack for creating cute and relatable characters. One of his signature traits is he always disappears on Mondays...why? Well that's for him to know and for you to find out!