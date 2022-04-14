Larva Lads (LAD) Tokenomics
OG CryptoPunk meme on the Base blockchain. Released for free in 2021 by @lantonmills, Larva Lads are an homage to Larva Labs and reimagine the CryptoPunks as cute little wormlike characters.
Ladcoin - $LAD is a memecoin run by the community with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return.
We're just a bunch of steady lads - deploying more memes.
$LAD was fairly launched by clanker, an autonomous agent on farcaster enabling users to deploy memecoins for free.
Understanding the tokenomics of Larva Lads (LAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
