This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes company is an i-buyer in latam looking to scale into mexico and add another debt facility in colombia. The notes are issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors under the "LatAm Residential Senior Secured Term Loan" deal, giving on-chain exposure to the underlying cash flows. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the multi‑trillion‑dollar private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user‑friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync Era's scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain rails while preserving data privacy and reducing settlement costs.

