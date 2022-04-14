Late Capitalism (L8CAP) Tokenomics
Late Capitalism (L8CAP) Information
investment DAO of the LATE Movement on @daosdotfun We invest in intersubjective culture coins. 1000X is FUD.
L8CAP , birthed on daos.fun on Sol is our DAO token, the son of the $Late Rebellion and by far the lead to exemplify the values & teachings of the Late ecosystem. With the strategy of being "Extremely Late" and with a thesis of "1000X is FUD"! Late Capitalism is your passive path to capitalize on the success of DAOs this cycle, become a holding member of a DAO that is being built on the ideals of investing in culture coins, temporal metas & diamond handing every new DAO that partners/cooperates with us in our journey to create value for its holders. Late Capitalism also drives its competitive advantage/edge by being community-driven and celebrating mutual efforts across the board to nurture the DAOs ecosystem & give stealth competition to VCs!
Late Capitalism (L8CAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Late Capitalism (L8CAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Late Capitalism (L8CAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Late Capitalism (L8CAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of L8CAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many L8CAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand L8CAP's tokenomics, explore L8CAP token's live price!
L8CAP Price Prediction
Want to know where L8CAP might be heading? Our L8CAP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.