A decentralized platform that enables users to make predictions on content engagement. LatentArena is a platform where EVERYONE can earn - not just top creators. How? By combining content creation with prediction markets. Think of it as fantasy sports, but for content!
Latent Arena is an AI-based content evaluation platform that allows users to predict the engagement and interaction levels of content by placing bets. While enjoying the content, users bet $LATENT (the platform's token), and the final prize pool is distributed among the winning users and creators based on the ratings. It’s kind of like adding a Polymarket feature to TikTok. A bit dull—imagine watching a TikTok video and having to bet on how many likes it will get. Current social platforms are already quite engaging, so adding a betting element might feel a bit unnecessary.
LATENT ARENA (LATENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LATENT ARENA (LATENT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LATENT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LATENT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.