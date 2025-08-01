What is Laugh (LAUGH)

$Laugh is a meme coin with a clever and unique twist, directly tied to Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and inspired by the now-famous art piece that boldly proclaims, "Laugh now, but one day XRP will power the world." This cultural reference highlights the unwavering belief in Ripple and XRP’s potential to revolutionize global finance, creating an ironic yet powerful narrative around the coin. Built on the XRP Ledger, $Laugh not only capitalizes on humor and memes but also emphasizes its roots in the strong, visionary leadership of the XRP community. By combining the playful essence of meme culture with a deeper connection to one of the most prominent figures in the crypto space, $Laugh distinguishes itself as a truly one-of-a-kind project on the XRP Ledger, offering both entertainment and a nod to the broader ambitions of XRP enthusiasts worldwide.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Laugh (LAUGH) Resource Official Website

Laugh (LAUGH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Laugh (LAUGH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAUGH token's extensive tokenomics now!