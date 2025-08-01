What is launchbot (ROCKETAI)

RocketAI is your AI-powered agent for effortless token creation, crafted to simplify and streamline the entire process from start to finish. Built on the robust Base chain, it ensures a seamless, efficient, and secure blockchain experience tailored to users of all expertise levels. With RocketAI, innovation meets accessibility, empowering you to turn your ideas into reality with ease. Whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just starting out in the blockchain space, RocketAI is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and intuitive experience for creating and deploying your projects on-chain.

