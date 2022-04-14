launchbot (ROCKETAI) Tokenomics
launchbot (ROCKETAI) Information
RocketAI is your AI-powered agent for effortless token creation, crafted to simplify and streamline the entire process from start to finish. Built on the robust Base chain, it ensures a seamless, efficient, and secure blockchain experience tailored to users of all expertise levels. With RocketAI, innovation meets accessibility, empowering you to turn your ideas into reality with ease. Whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just starting out in the blockchain space, RocketAI is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and intuitive experience for creating and deploying your projects on-chain.
launchbot (ROCKETAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for launchbot (ROCKETAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
launchbot (ROCKETAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of launchbot (ROCKETAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROCKETAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROCKETAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROCKETAI's tokenomics, explore ROCKETAI token's live price!
ROCKETAI Price Prediction
Want to know where ROCKETAI might be heading? Our ROCKETAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.