Capo is a token launcher bot on X. It deploys tokens on Beliefs.social on Base blockchain. Beliefs has the most flexible and sophisticated features to launch and grow tokens. Max buys, no snipers, tipping infrastructure, airdrop to wallets and social profiles, radio to chat with the community, and much more.
Capo as an AI bot will evolve and we want to explore building an AI agent around the persona that will perform actions onchain and entertain users.
LaunchTokenBot (CAPO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LaunchTokenBot (CAPO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAPO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAPO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
