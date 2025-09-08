Laura AI Price (LAURA)
+0.31%
-5.06%
--
--
Laura AI (LAURA) real-time price is $0.0000088. Over the past 24 hours, LAURA traded between a low of $ 0.00000872 and a high of $ 0.00000927, showing active market volatility. LAURA's all-time high price is $ 0.02523582, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000872.
In terms of short-term performance, LAURA has changed by +0.31% over the past hour, -5.06% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Laura AI is $ 8.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAURA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.80K.
During today, the price change of Laura AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Laura AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Laura AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Laura AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
AI Powered Pathfinder Find the best route with | Ai Powered Pathfinder Laura Aggregator is built on a unique architecture with a pathfinder algorithm. Our unique algorithm's structure can be developed, re-programmed, and has self-learning capabilities. Pathfinder Structure: 01. Max Output Equation A mathematical equation is created to get the maximum output from the integrated liquidity providers. The result of this equation gives the best received amount. It creates an equation in accordance with the pathfinder route finding structure by controlling all liquidity pools. This equation is not fixed, it changes itself according to the terms and conditions. Therefore, it uses many data types as input. 02. HCA Data Processing All required data is instantly accessed and converted to High Conversion Argument (HCA). This converted data is sent to the max output equation. The data needed to solve the equation are provided. It is then finalized using the HCA module powered by artificial intelligence. It is then forwarded to the next step to find the max output figure. 03. Find All Paths It searches and finds all possible routes between two tokens and filters out unnecessary routes by filtering within certain criteria. Pathfinder, which is prepared to take a maximum of 5 tokens between the input token and the output token, performs a filtering to reduce the almost infinite number of outputs. It eliminates very low liquidity pools, identifies tokens that can be matched between them, and prepares them to offer a multiple path. 04. Laura Pathfinder: Assemble All obtained data and formulas are sent to AI powered pathfinder algorithm. All data is assembled at this stage. After many calculations and formula analysis, it brings together the scattered data and creates the data needed to confirm the swap transaction.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-08 12:35:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Slight Recovery, Altcoin Market Generally Warming Up
|09-08 03:06:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Exceeds 14.3 Million Coins, Reaching All-Time High
|09-07 17:07:00
|Industry Updates
24-hour Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI with net inflow of $28.61 million, BNB with net inflow of $12.8 million
|09-07 12:25:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market sees slight decline in the past 24 hours, total market cap drops to $3.891 trillion
|09-06 19:11:00
|On-chain Data
U.S. Spot Ethereum ETFs See Net Outflows of $787.6 Million This Week
|09-06 06:54:00
|Industry Updates
Ethena Foundation Launches New $310 Million Buy-Back Program
