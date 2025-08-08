LAW Price (LAW)
LAW (LAW) is currently trading at 0.03303352 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LAW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LAW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LAW price information.
During today, the price change of LAW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LAW to USD was $ +0.0066059045.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LAW to USD was $ +0.0118946933.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LAW to USD was $ +0.00918578506713794.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0066059045
|+20.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0118946933
|+36.01%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00918578506713794
|+38.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of LAW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BlockNG issued LawPunks, a widely popular series of NFTs on smartBCH. LAW is a native token for the NFT market and is distributed via Fair Launch.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of LAW (LAW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAW token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LAW to VND
₫869.2770788
|1 LAW to AUD
A$0.0505412856
|1 LAW to GBP
￡0.0244448048
|1 LAW to EUR
€0.028078492
|1 LAW to USD
$0.03303352
|1 LAW to MYR
RM0.1397317896
|1 LAW to TRY
₺1.3454552696
|1 LAW to JPY
¥4.85592744
|1 LAW to ARS
ARS$43.8107059
|1 LAW to RUB
₽2.61790646
|1 LAW to INR
₹2.8914240056
|1 LAW to IDR
Rp541.5330281088
|1 LAW to KRW
₩45.8161708992
|1 LAW to PHP
₱1.8852229864
|1 LAW to EGP
￡E.1.6031167256
|1 LAW to BRL
R$0.1787113432
|1 LAW to CAD
C$0.0452559224
|1 LAW to BDT
৳4.018527708
|1 LAW to NGN
₦50.509903756
|1 LAW to UAH
₴1.3705607448
|1 LAW to VES
Bs4.22829056
|1 LAW to CLP
$32.00948088
|1 LAW to PKR
Rs9.368306272
|1 LAW to KZT
₸17.8172896824
|1 LAW to THB
฿1.0683040368
|1 LAW to TWD
NT$0.986050572
|1 LAW to AED
د.إ0.1212330184
|1 LAW to CHF
Fr0.026426816
|1 LAW to HKD
HK$0.2589827968
|1 LAW to MAD
.د.م0.298953356
|1 LAW to MXN
$0.6150841424
|1 LAW to PLN
zł0.1202420128
|1 LAW to RON
лв0.143695812
|1 LAW to SEK
kr0.3158004512
|1 LAW to BGN
лв0.0551659784
|1 LAW to HUF
Ft11.2432888672
|1 LAW to CZK
Kč0.6927129144
|1 LAW to KWD
د.ك0.0100752236
|1 LAW to ILS
₪0.1129746384