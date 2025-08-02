What is LAWN (LAWN)

LAWN is a meme based token Founded by ex TikTok/Snapchat trends expert Nick Kaufman, who has spent over a decade of his career studying memes and trends as a paid career. On 21 December, Los Angeles time, he launched a meme coin called LAWN (A take off of Lions Roaring). The image associated is also known as a meme on Reddit as polite lion, the funny looking taxidermied lion behind the meme is currently at the Shanghai Natural History museum. Look at that smile.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LAWN (LAWN) Resource Official Website

LAWN (LAWN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LAWN (LAWN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAWN token's extensive tokenomics now!