Layer One X Price (L1X)
Layer One X (L1X) is currently trading at 19.64 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. L1X to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the L1X to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate L1X price information.
During today, the price change of Layer One X to USD was $ +0.059474.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Layer One X to USD was $ -1.2716605400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Layer One X to USD was $ -0.2956094960.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Layer One X to USD was $ +5.046005198055997.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.059474
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ -1.2716605400
|-6.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2956094960
|-1.50%
|90 Days
|$ +5.046005198055997
|+34.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Layer One X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.30%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Layer One X (L1X) is a fourth-generation decentralized platform designed to make interoperability between blockchains seamless and efficient. It allows developers to create new multi-chain applications or extend existing ones with cross-chain capabilities. It provides interoperability across evm and altvm networks. As of January 2025, there are 160 decentralised full validator nodes with over 2M+ Transactions.
