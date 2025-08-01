Lazer Eyez Price (LZR)
Lazer Eyez (LZR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 42.67K USD. LZR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LZR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LZR price information.
During today, the price change of Lazer Eyez to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lazer Eyez to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lazer Eyez to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lazer Eyez to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-30.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lazer Eyez: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-30.61%
-50.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Lazer Eyez (LZR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LZR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LZR to VND
₫--
|1 LZR to AUD
A$--
|1 LZR to GBP
￡--
|1 LZR to EUR
€--
|1 LZR to USD
$--
|1 LZR to MYR
RM--
|1 LZR to TRY
₺--
|1 LZR to JPY
¥--
|1 LZR to ARS
ARS$--
|1 LZR to RUB
₽--
|1 LZR to INR
₹--
|1 LZR to IDR
Rp--
|1 LZR to KRW
₩--
|1 LZR to PHP
₱--
|1 LZR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 LZR to BRL
R$--
|1 LZR to CAD
C$--
|1 LZR to BDT
৳--
|1 LZR to NGN
₦--
|1 LZR to UAH
₴--
|1 LZR to VES
Bs--
|1 LZR to CLP
$--
|1 LZR to PKR
Rs--
|1 LZR to KZT
₸--
|1 LZR to THB
฿--
|1 LZR to TWD
NT$--
|1 LZR to AED
د.إ--
|1 LZR to CHF
Fr--
|1 LZR to HKD
HK$--
|1 LZR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 LZR to MXN
$--
|1 LZR to PLN
zł--
|1 LZR to RON
лв--
|1 LZR to SEK
kr--
|1 LZR to BGN
лв--
|1 LZR to HUF
Ft--
|1 LZR to CZK
Kč--
|1 LZR to KWD
د.ك--
|1 LZR to ILS
₪--