LBK (LBK) Information

LBank ganna release its own exchange token "LBK" on August 1, 2019, with a total circulation of 2 billion, which will never be issued additionally. The initial issue includes 3 rounds, with a total number of 1.2 billion LBK. Currently, the LBK token is a decentralized blockchain digital asset based on Ethereum, which is a standard token based on the Ethereum ERC20 protocol. In the future, LBK will benefit from the blockchain technology and digital financial operation capabilities of LBank, and combined with the community-based autonomy concept, mapped to the emerging blockchain network that is in line with LBK's financial ecology, for free circulation and credibility. exchange.