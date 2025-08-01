LEA AI Price (LEA)
LEA AI (LEA) is currently trading at 0.00217341 USD with a market cap of $ 2.18M USD. LEA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of LEA AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LEA AI to USD was $ -0.0002317898.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LEA AI to USD was $ -0.0010589462.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LEA AI to USD was $ -0.0013549777633684106.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.76%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002317898
|-10.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010589462
|-48.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0013549777633684106
|-38.40%
LEA is an automated artificial intelligence with its own personality. It interacts with users in a unique way and responds to mentions, offering a personalized experience. LEA aims to make artificial intelligence accessible and engaging for all, by integrating features that allow users to explore its in-depth thoughts and responses. For more information, users can visit the official website leaai.org.
