The live Lead Wrapped Bitcoin price today is 102,710 USD. Track real-time LEADBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LEADBTC price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About LEADBTC

LEADBTC Price Info

What is LEADBTC

LEADBTC Official Website

LEADBTC Tokenomics

LEADBTC Price Forecast

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin Price (LEADBTC)

1 LEADBTC to USD Live Price:

$102,726
$102,726
0.00%1D
USD
Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Live Price Chart
Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 102,211
$ 102,211
24H Low
$ 104,929
$ 104,929
24H High

$ 102,211
$ 102,211

$ 104,929
$ 104,929

$ 126,455
$ 126,455

$ 98,701
$ 98,701

-0.96%

+0.14%

-7.85%

-7.85%

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) real-time price is $102,710. Over the past 24 hours, LEADBTC traded between a low of $ 102,211 and a high of $ 104,929, showing active market volatility. LEADBTC's all-time high price is $ 126,455, while its all-time low price is $ 98,701.

In terms of short-term performance, LEADBTC has changed by -0.96% over the past hour, +0.14% over 24 hours, and -7.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Market Information

$ 3.27M
$ 3.27M

--
--

$ 3.27M
$ 3.27M

31.82
31.82

31.81723789
31.81723789

The current Market Cap of Lead Wrapped Bitcoin is $ 3.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LEADBTC is 31.82, with a total supply of 31.81723789. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.27M.

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Lead Wrapped Bitcoin to USD was $ +139.67.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lead Wrapped Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lead Wrapped Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lead Wrapped Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +139.67+0.14%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC)

LeadBTC is a Bitcoin-backed token designed for cross-chain use within the LeadFi ecosystem and beyond. It is an ERC-20 token with 8 decimals that is minted against Bitcoin reserves held in institutional custody. LeadBTC enables users to move BTC value seamlessly across multiple EVM-compatible networks via LayerZero’s omnichain framework. Its primary functions are to provide a secure, transparent, and verifiable representation of Bitcoin for DeFi applications, including trading, lending, staking, and liquidity provision. Proof-of-Reserves mechanisms and dedicated custody infrastructure ensure that each LeadBTC is fully backed by Bitcoin held in reserve, supporting both transparency and compliance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Resource

Official Website

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lead Wrapped Bitcoin.

Check the Lead Wrapped Bitcoin price prediction now!

LEADBTC to Local Currencies

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LEADBTC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC)

How much is Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) worth today?
The live LEADBTC price in USD is 102,710 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LEADBTC to USD price?
The current price of LEADBTC to USD is $ 102,710. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lead Wrapped Bitcoin?
The market cap for LEADBTC is $ 3.27M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LEADBTC?
The circulating supply of LEADBTC is 31.82 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LEADBTC?
LEADBTC achieved an ATH price of 126,455 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LEADBTC?
LEADBTC saw an ATL price of 98,701 USD.
What is the trading volume of LEADBTC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LEADBTC is -- USD.
Will LEADBTC go higher this year?
LEADBTC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LEADBTC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

