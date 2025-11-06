Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 102,211 24H High $ 104,929 All Time High $ 126,455 Lowest Price $ 98,701 Price Change (1H) -0.96% Price Change (1D) +0.14% Price Change (7D) -7.85%

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) real-time price is $102,710. Over the past 24 hours, LEADBTC traded between a low of $ 102,211 and a high of $ 104,929, showing active market volatility. LEADBTC's all-time high price is $ 126,455, while its all-time low price is $ 98,701.

In terms of short-term performance, LEADBTC has changed by -0.96% over the past hour, +0.14% over 24 hours, and -7.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lead Wrapped Bitcoin (LEADBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.27M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.27M Circulation Supply 31.82 Total Supply 31.81723789

The current Market Cap of Lead Wrapped Bitcoin is $ 3.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LEADBTC is 31.82, with a total supply of 31.81723789. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.27M.