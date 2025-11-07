LeadBTC is a Bitcoin-backed token designed for cross-chain use within the LeadFi ecosystem and beyond. It is an ERC-20 token with 8 decimals that is minted against Bitcoin reserves held in institutional custody. LeadBTC enables users to move BTC value seamlessly across multiple EVM-compatible networks via LayerZero’s omnichain framework. Its primary functions are to provide a secure, transparent, and verifiable representation of Bitcoin for DeFi applications, including trading, lending, staking, and liquidity provision. Proof-of-Reserves mechanisms and dedicated custody infrastructure ensure that each LeadBTC is fully backed by Bitcoin held in reserve, supporting both transparency and compliance.

LeadBTC is a Bitcoin-backed token designed for cross-chain use within the LeadFi ecosystem and beyond. It is an ERC-20 token with 8 decimals that is minted against Bitcoin reserves held in institutional custody. LeadBTC enables users to move BTC value seamlessly across multiple EVM-compatible networks via LayerZero’s omnichain framework. Its primary functions are to provide a secure, transparent, and verifiable representation of Bitcoin for DeFi applications, including trading, lending, staking, and liquidity provision. Proof-of-Reserves mechanisms and dedicated custody infrastructure ensure that each LeadBTC is fully backed by Bitcoin held in reserve, supporting both transparency and compliance.