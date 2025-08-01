More About LOKA

League of Kingdoms Price (LOKA)

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Live Price Chart

$0.396924
$0.396924
+38.70%1D
USD

Price of League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Today

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) is currently trading at 0.396924 USD with a market cap of $ 198.47M USD. LOKA to USD price is updated in real-time.

League of Kingdoms Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+38.74%
League of Kingdoms 24-hour price change
500.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LOKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOKA price information.

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of League of Kingdoms to USD was $ +0.110833.
In the past 30 days, the price change of League of Kingdoms to USD was $ +3.0519500252.
In the past 60 days, the price change of League of Kingdoms to USD was $ +2.3195393905.
In the past 90 days, the price change of League of Kingdoms to USD was $ +0.30482003629938305.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.110833+38.74%
30 Days$ +3.0519500252+768.90%
60 Days$ +2.3195393905+584.38%
90 Days$ +0.30482003629938305+330.95%

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of League of Kingdoms: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.21227
$ 0.21227

$ 0.52417
$ 0.52417

$ 5.37
$ 5.37

+6.27%

+38.74%

+233.67%

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 198.47M
$ 198.47M

--
--

500.00M
500.00M

What is League of Kingdoms (LOKA)

League of Kingdoms is one of the world's first blockchain MMO strategy games. Gamers build kingdoms, farm resources, fight monsters (PvE), and compete with enemy kingdoms (PvP) or alliances (MMO) where all the land plots are non-fungible tokens (NFT) along with tokenizable resources, skins, and many other game assets. Currently, the free-to-play strategy game is available on mobile (Android, iOS), as well as on the PC. The project team aims to build a game universe where gamers can have fun together while capitalizing on their digital assets, skills, and play-time. The project offers entertaining game content that appeals to not just crypto enthusiasts but also mainstream gamers.

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Resource

Official Website

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of League of Kingdoms (LOKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOKA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About League of Kingdoms (LOKA)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LOKA to Local Currencies

1 LOKA to VND
10,445.05506
1 LOKA to AUD
A$0.6152322
1 LOKA to GBP
0.297693
1 LOKA to EUR
0.34532388
1 LOKA to USD
$0.396924
1 LOKA to MYR
RM1.69486548
1 LOKA to TRY
16.13892984
1 LOKA to JPY
¥59.5386
1 LOKA to ARS
ARS$544.47652776
1 LOKA to RUB
32.1905364
1 LOKA to INR
34.65940368
1 LOKA to IDR
Rp6,506.94977856
1 LOKA to KRW
555.91587744
1 LOKA to PHP
23.13273072
1 LOKA to EGP
￡E.19.27859868
1 LOKA to BRL
R$2.2227744
1 LOKA to CAD
C$0.54775512
1 LOKA to BDT
48.49617432
1 LOKA to NGN
607.84544436
1 LOKA to UAH
16.54776156
1 LOKA to VES
Bs48.821652
1 LOKA to CLP
$386.207052
1 LOKA to PKR
Rs112.53589248
1 LOKA to KZT
215.83536348
1 LOKA to THB
฿13.02307644
1 LOKA to TWD
NT$11.89184304
1 LOKA to AED
د.إ1.45671108
1 LOKA to CHF
Fr0.32150844
1 LOKA to HKD
HK$3.1158534
1 LOKA to MAD
.د.م3.61994688
1 LOKA to MXN
$7.49392512
1 LOKA to PLN
1.48449576
1 LOKA to RON
лв1.76234256
1 LOKA to SEK
kr3.88588596
1 LOKA to BGN
лв0.67874004
1 LOKA to HUF
Ft138.97896936
1 LOKA to CZK
8.54180448
1 LOKA to KWD
د.ك0.121458744
1 LOKA to ILS
1.34557236