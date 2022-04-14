Lecksis (LEKS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lecksis (LEKS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lecksis (LEKS) Information Lecksis is an all-in-one app that combines secure messaging, a marketplace, and cryptocurrency. You can create private chats, buy and sell goods on the built-in marketplace using Lecksis tokens as payment. All your confidential data is encrypted and stored only on your device. Lecksis lets you be completely anonymous: no need to share personal information like email, phone number, or even your real name. Just download the app, create a nickname, and enjoy your privacy. Official Website: https://lecksis.com/ Whitepaper: https://lecksis.com/whitepaper

Lecksis (LEKS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lecksis (LEKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.38M $ 1.38M $ 1.38M All-Time High: $ 0.0154735 $ 0.0154735 $ 0.0154735 All-Time Low: $ 0.00059 $ 0.00059 $ 0.00059 Current Price: $ 0.00138486 $ 0.00138486 $ 0.00138486 Learn more about Lecksis (LEKS) price

Lecksis (LEKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lecksis (LEKS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LEKS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LEKS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

