Ledgity Token (LDY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00908188 24H High $ 0.00949251 All Time High $ 0.110451 Lowest Price $ 0.00392962 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +2.78% Price Change (7D) -9.89%

Ledgity Token (LDY) real-time price is $0.0093743. Over the past 24 hours, LDY traded between a low of $ 0.00908188 and a high of $ 0.00949251, showing active market volatility. LDY's all-time high price is $ 0.110451, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00392962.

In terms of short-term performance, LDY has changed by -- over the past hour, +2.78% over 24 hours, and -9.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ledgity Token (LDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 345.71K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 703.07K Circulation Supply 36.88M Total Supply 75,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ledgity Token is $ 345.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LDY is 36.88M, with a total supply of 75000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 703.07K.