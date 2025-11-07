The $ALL token was initially a community-issued token later adopted by AllDomains. As of February 2024, $ALL is no longer supported. The project has transitioned to its official ecosystem token, $ADNS, which powers the entire AllDomains infrastructure and is already listed on CoinGecko.

To prevent user confusion and ensure accurate market representation, we request that CoinGecko mark $ALL as a legacy or inactive token and redirect it to $ADNS