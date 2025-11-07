Legacy Community Token (ALL-OLD) Tokenomics

Legacy Community Token (ALL-OLD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Legacy Community Token (ALL-OLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:34:59 (UTC+8)
USD

Legacy Community Token (ALL-OLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Legacy Community Token (ALL-OLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 35.69K
$ 35.69K$ 35.69K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 192.06M
$ 192.06M$ 192.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 185.82K
$ 185.82K$ 185.82K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01849813
$ 0.01849813$ 0.01849813
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00015374
$ 0.00015374$ 0.00015374
Current Price:
$ 0.00018575
$ 0.00018575$ 0.00018575

Legacy Community Token (ALL-OLD) Information

The $ALL token was initially a community-issued token later adopted by AllDomains. As of February 2024, $ALL is no longer supported. The project has transitioned to its official ecosystem token, $ADNS, which powers the entire AllDomains infrastructure and is already listed on CoinGecko.

To prevent user confusion and ensure accurate market representation, we request that CoinGecko mark $ALL as a legacy or inactive token and redirect it to $ADNS

Official Website:
https://alldomains.id

Legacy Community Token (ALL-OLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Legacy Community Token (ALL-OLD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ALL-OLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ALL-OLD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ALL-OLD's tokenomics, explore ALL-OLD token's live price!

ALL-OLD Price Prediction

Want to know where ALL-OLD might be heading? Our ALL-OLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy