Legends Of SOL (LEGEND) Information
A project created to honor the legends who decided to double down on Solana after the bear market that the FTX crash caused. Over 1 billion $LEGEND has been set aside to be airdropped to the partner communities which has also opened the path to a sold out mint of The Choice NFT.
This is the first project on Solana where you can choose to customize your own NFT by purchasing many different traits with $LEGEND. Each trait represents another legendary Solana NFT project.
Legends of SOL are also deploying the first tool to gather sentiment on NFTs, a tool that can allow the community to rank individual NFTs and discover which are the most sought-after traits.
Understanding the tokenomics of Legends Of SOL (LEGEND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEGEND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEGEND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
