Legends Of SOL (LEGEND) Information

A project created to honor the legends who decided to double down on Solana after the bear market that the FTX crash caused. Over 1 billion $LEGEND has been set aside to be airdropped to the partner communities which has also opened the path to a sold out mint of The Choice NFT.

This is the first project on Solana where you can choose to customize your own NFT by purchasing many different traits with $LEGEND. Each trait represents another legendary Solana NFT project.

Legends of SOL are also deploying the first tool to gather sentiment on NFTs, a tool that can allow the community to rank individual NFTs and discover which are the most sought-after traits.