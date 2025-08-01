What is LegendX (LGNDX)

$LGNDX is a versatile ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum and serves as the heart of the Titan Legends ecosystem. Its fundamental purpose is to provide a liquid solution to the Titan Legends NFT collection through the project's innovative two-way escrow swap contract called "The Battlefield". The total supply of $LGNDX is 2,888,888,888 which is capped, deflationary, and non-mintable. $LGNDX has no transaction tax associated with trading it on decentralized exchanges. Users can freely exchange $LGNDX tokens on Uniswap, without additional expenses, allowing for seamless and cost-effective transactions. $LGNDX is designed to be deflationary through users interacting with the two-way escrow contract. 3% of $LGNDX from both Bounty Claims and Ransom Payments is burned forever.

LegendX (LGNDX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

LegendX (LGNDX) Tokenomics

