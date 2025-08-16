What is Legion Network (LGX)

Legion Network is a super blockchain based ecosystem divided into 4 sections that connects creators, large brands, influencers, entrepreneurs – and help them to unleash their potential via cutting edge technologies The Ecosystem consists of -Bluemoon (Collaborative Marketplace and Metaverse) -SaaS solutions -Empower Academy (Watch to earn) -Gaming (Play to earn) and Rewards

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Legion Network (LGX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Legion Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Legion Network (LGX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Legion Network (LGX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Legion Network.

Check the Legion Network price prediction now!

LGX to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Legion Network (LGX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Legion Network (LGX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LGX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Legion Network (LGX) How much is Legion Network (LGX) worth today? The live LGX price in USD is 0.00004867 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LGX to USD price? $ 0.00004867 . Check out The current price of LGX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Legion Network? The market cap for LGX is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LGX? The circulating supply of LGX is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LGX? LGX achieved an ATH price of 0.216937 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LGX? LGX saw an ATL price of 0.00000767 USD . What is the trading volume of LGX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LGX is -- USD . Will LGX go higher this year? LGX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LGX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Legion Network (LGX) Important Industry Updates