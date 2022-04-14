Discover key insights into Legion Network (LGX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Legion Network (LGX) Information

Legion Network is a super blockchain based ecosystem divided into 4 sections that connects creators, large brands, influencers, entrepreneurs – and help them to unleash their potential via cutting edge technologies

The Ecosystem consists of -Bluemoon (Collaborative Marketplace and Metaverse) -SaaS solutions -Empower Academy (Watch to earn) -Gaming (Play to earn) and Rewards