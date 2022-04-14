LEGIT (LEGIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LEGIT (LEGIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LEGIT (LEGIT) Information LEGIT: A Memecoin Revolution Built on Liquidity, Transparency, and Long-Term Growth Born with the fair launch spirit at its core, LEGIT is a memecoin that seeks to differentiate itself by emphasizing stability, transparency, and sustainability. Unlike traditional memecoins that rely heavily on hype and speculative trading, $LEGIT aims to build a strong community of holders and ensure liquidity while minimizing risks associated with token inflation and market manipulation Official Website: https://legitmeme.com/ Buy LEGIT Now!

LEGIT (LEGIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LEGIT (LEGIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 541.56K $ 541.56K $ 541.56K Total Supply: $ 968.01M $ 968.01M $ 968.01M Circulating Supply: $ 968.01M $ 968.01M $ 968.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 541.56K $ 541.56K $ 541.56K All-Time High: $ 0.00890273 $ 0.00890273 $ 0.00890273 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00056164 $ 0.00056164 $ 0.00056164 Learn more about LEGIT (LEGIT) price

LEGIT (LEGIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LEGIT (LEGIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LEGIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LEGIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LEGIT's tokenomics, explore LEGIT token's live price!

LEGIT Price Prediction Want to know where LEGIT might be heading? Our LEGIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LEGIT token's Price Prediction now!

