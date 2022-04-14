Leia (LEIA) Information

Leia loves to hang around our yard in her free time. She bounces between us, a number of the neighbors who she fancies and her sister Myro. The thing about Leia is that she loves to cuddle but only on her terms, making the unofficial cat of Solana an all the more endearing mascot. Expect to see more of Leia while we bond further with her as the Solana ecosystem and community grows.