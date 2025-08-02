What is Lemon (LEMON)

The Lemon Project is dedicated to establishing a solid foundation and positive reputation for the Sui meme ecosystem. Our mission is to create a safe and engaging environment for meme projects, fostering trust and innovation within the community. Our ultimate goal is to position the Sui ecosystem as a leading destination for crypto enthusiasts, attracting users and developers from Solana and other layer-1 ecosystems. By doing so, we aim to drive adoption and expand the reach of Sui while promoting a vibrant and interconnected blockchain landscape. In addition, we are excited to share that we are working on a SuiPlay console game, which will integrate Lemon tokens to provide real utility and an engaging experience for users. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering value and long-term growth for the Sui ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lemon (LEMON) Resource Official Website

Lemon (LEMON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lemon (LEMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LEMON token's extensive tokenomics now!