LemonChain (LEMC) Tokenomics
LemonChain (LEMC) Information
"# Introduction of LEMONCHAIN LEMONCHAIN is an open data ecosystem enhancing the individual patients’ healthcare data authority through the decentralization of EMR (electronic medical record) by blockchain technology. Through the LEMONCHAIN system, individuals can access and utilize their own healthcare data. This system can reduce information asymmetry between individual patients and medical institutions and make them participate in the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem.
Mission and Vision
The mission of LEMONCHAIN is to construct an interoperable healthcare data ecosystem that makes people reliably exchange healthcare data and access their own EHR (Electronic Health Record). Therefore , LEMONCHAIN aims to be a standard blockchain protocol & platform for the global healthcare market through the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem.
Participants in the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem use the LEMC token for
- Paying a charge for exchanging, uploading, and downloading healthcare data.
- Paying a charge for healthcare services
- Paying a charge for using the data marketplace, etc. "
LemonChain (LEMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LemonChain (LEMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LemonChain (LEMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LemonChain (LEMC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEMC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEMC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LEMC's tokenomics, explore LEMC token's live price!
LEMC Price Prediction
Want to know where LEMC might be heading? Our LEMC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.