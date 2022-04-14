Lenard (LENARD) Tokenomics
Lenard is the cousin of Lenny the Lemur, who used to run Myspace back in the day. Lenard enjoys being in the sun and drinking coconuts by the beach. One day he found Lenny's laptop under his cabana and was sucked into the Solana ecosystem! Join Lenard on his journey through the Solana blockchain as the cutest new lemur in town.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lenard (LENARD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LENARD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LENARD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.