What is lenda on chain (LENDA)

Lenda is an AI-driven project born from a solo developer's vision during a hackathon, evolving into a tool that analyzes on-chain movements within the Solana ecosystem. Initially conceived as a Lending Agent to predict optimal uses for stablecoins in DeFi, Lenda has since pivoted to offer insights into tokens and NFTs, enhancing DeFi and NFT interactions with AI capabilities. She is integrated into Kiwi bot recently on Solana, and soon to be used by Choizzy.io, which is aiming to become a leading mobile dApp on @solanamobile, specifically the Seeker phone when it's released, which will be providing users with a smarter, more accessible way to engage with blockchain technology.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

lenda on chain (LENDA) Resource Official Website

lenda on chain (LENDA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of lenda on chain (LENDA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LENDA token's extensive tokenomics now!